The court on Friday granted interim bail to Nigosh Kumar, organiser of the dance event, in connection with the accident of Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas at an event in Kochi, Kerala.

Kumar surrendered to police after the Congress parliamentarian was injured due to an accident during a program. Uma Thomas fell from a dias and sustained significant injuries during the event in Kochi. The police launched an investigation into the matter to probe lapses in security and safety during the event.

Uma Thomas accident in Kerala: Police interrogated the organiser for more than seven hours Nigosh Kumar was interrogated for seven and a half hours before he was charged with multiple sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. According to onmanorama.com, Kumar was charged under Sections 125 (actions endangering personal safety), 125(b) (causing grievous hurt), and 3(5) (joint criminal liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), in addition to Section 118(e) (endangering public safety) of the Kerala Police Act, 2011

Kumar surrendered before the investigation officer after the Kerala High Court directed the sole proprietor of Mriganga Vision to surrender before the investigation officer on Thursday.

The police also registered a cheating case against four office bearers of Mridanga Vision on various charges, including cheating and criminal breach of trust.

"He is being interrogated in both cases," the police told PTI. The cheating case was registered based on a complaint filed by a parent of one of the students who took part in the event.

Mridanga Vision employees cheated public in name of Guinness World Record The complainant alleged that the accused persons collected large sums of money from over 12,000 participants by promising them a chance to take part in a Guinness World Records event, causing financial loss.

The FIR accuses the accused of accepting money from participants under the pretext of costume, travel, and registration fees, among other charges. The case was registered under various sections of the IPC, including 316(2), 318(4), and 3(5).

Uma Thomas accident The mass dance event, organised on Sunday with the aim of setting a Guinness World Record, came under scrutiny after Congress MLA Uma Thomas fell from the dais during the inauguration ceremony.

She sustained head and spinal injuries after falling from the 15-foot-high VIP gallery set up at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi, on Sunday evening.