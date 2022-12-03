Delhi's Karkardooma Court has discharged former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students' union leader Umar Khalid and another student Khalid Saifi in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots case in the month of February. Umar Khalid and Khalid were acquitted in a stone-throwing and arson-related case in Delhi's Chandbagh during the 2020 riots in the national capital.

The FIR in the stone-throwing and arson case was registered on the basis of the statement of Constable Sangram Singh. The constable said the riotous mob had pelted stones on Main Karawal Nagar Road. He alleged the mob also set ablaze several vehicles in a nearby parking lot on 24 February 2020 during Delhi violence.

Special Public Prosecutor Madhukar Pandey confirmed that Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi were discharged in the matter by the court of Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala.

Umar Khalid has just been acquitted in one case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots case. Umar Khalid s facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the larger conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots. The case is pending in the court.

An FIR was registered against Umar Khalid and Khaild Saifi and others allegedly for “rioting and criminal conspiracy" in the 2020 Delhi riots case.

The investigation of the case was later transferred to the Crime Branch.

(With agency inputs)