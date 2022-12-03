Umar Khalid acquitted in stone pelting, arson case linked to 2020 Delhi riots1 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2022, 05:50 PM IST
Delhi's Karkardooma Court has discharged former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students' union leader Umar Khalid and another student Khalid Saifi in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots case in the month of February. Umar Khalid and Khalid were acquitted in a stone-throwing and arson-related case in Delhi's Chandbagh during the 2020 riots in the national capital.