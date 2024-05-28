Umar Khalid's bail plea dismissed in 2020 Delhi riots case
Former JNU student Umar Khalid Khalid was arrested in September 2020 and charged with criminal conspiracy, rioting, unlawful assembly as well as several other offences under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
A Delhi court rejected the bail plea filed by former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid on Tuesday. Khalid was accused in the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi communal riots. He was booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).