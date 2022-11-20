UML-led alliance will secure clear majority, form govt in Nepal: Former PM Oli

Nepal’s former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has exuded confidence that his CPN-UML-led alliance will secure a clear majority in the general election in Nepal and form the next government by 1 December.
After casting his vote in Bhaktapur, Nepal during the general election 2022 polling to elect the next government, KP Sharma Oli said the opposition parties are not a threat. He said they wouldn’t be able to garner enough votes to even become national parties.
KP Sharma Oli said, "The UML will form a majority government, or at least a coalition government comprising parties that have forged an alliance with us in the elections," he was quoted as saying by the Himalayan Times newspaper.
Lakhs of Nepalese voted on Sunday to elect the next federal and provincial legislatures. The voting comes days after two major earthquakes hit Nepal, leaving at least six dead and houses damaged.
KP Sharma Oli, 70, is a candidate from Jhapa-5 for the House of Representatives.
The three-time former prime minister’s Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) has formed an alliance with pro-Hindu Rastriya Prajatantra Party and Madhes-based Janata Samajwadi Party.
The Nepali Congress-led ruling alliance includes CPN-Maoist Centre, CPN-Unified Socialist, and Madhes-based Loktantrik Samajwadi Party.
In the general election 2022, 165 members will be elected through direct voting out of a total of 275 Members of Parliament. The remaining 110 MPs will be elected through a proportional electoral system.
