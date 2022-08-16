UN chief to visit Ukraine amid war with Russia2 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2022, 11:02 PM IST
- United Nations chief Antonio Guterres will travel to Ukraine amid the country's war with Russia
Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres will travel to Ukraine later this week amid the nation's war with Russia which had started in February 2022, a UN spokesperson said on Tuesday. While in Ukraine, Antonio Guterres will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.