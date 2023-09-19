UN General Assembly meet: World leaders from PM Modi to UK PM Rishi Sunak skipped the event today; what does it mean?2 min read 19 Sep 2023, 10:48 PM IST
UN General Assembly begins amid conflict in Ukraine, climate disasters, and global divisions. Only President Biden and Ukraine's President Zelensky will attend.
The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Tuesday started its week-long session—from September 19 to September 26—in its iconic hall against the backdrop of ongoing conflict in Ukraine, climate change, public health and geopolitical instability that are impeding efforts to address pressing global issues. The theme of the 78th session of the UNGA is “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all."