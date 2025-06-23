UN Security Council meeting: US demands Iran drop nuclear ambitions and ‘negotiate in good faith’

The United States vigorously defended its military strikes on Iranian nuclear sites during an emergency session of the UN Security Council on Sunday (June 22), framing the action as a long-overdue measure to protect global peace, regional allies, and American lives.

Advertisement

Acting US Ambassador to the UN Dorothy Shea delivered a forceful speech, stating that Washington had exhausted all other options before launching the strikes, which targeted key facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

“The time finally came for the United States, in the defense of its ally and in the defense of our own citizens and interests, to act decisively,” Shea said.

“Death to America” not just a slogan Shea accused Iran of fostering four decades of hostility toward the West, highlighting its long-standing threats against both the US and Israel.

“For 40 years, the Iranian government has called for death to America and death to Israel and posed a constant menace to the peace and security of its neighbors, the United States, and the entire world,” she said.

Advertisement

Her remarks followed Iranian calls for the Security Council to condemn what Tehran described as an act of US aggression and a violation of international law.

Iran urged to avoid further escalation The US envoy made a direct appeal to Iranian leadership to avoid retaliatory measures and instead return to diplomacy.

“Iran should not escalate,” Shea warned, as regional powers braced for a potential Iranian military response.

Call for Council Action on Iran’s aggression Shifting the focus to Iran’s broader regional activities, Shea urged the Security Council to confront what she called Tehran’s long-standing agenda of destabilisation.

“To fulfill its core mission of maintaining international peace and security, this Council must call upon the Iranian regime to end its 47-year effort to eradicate the state of Israel,” she said.

Advertisement

“[Iran must] terminate its drive for nuclear weapons, stop targeting American citizens and interests, and negotiate peace in good faith for the prosperity and security of the Iranian people and all other states in the region.”

Iran pushes for UN action as Security Council Considers draft resolution on strikes Iran has formally requested the United Nations Security Council to take up what it described as "a blatant and unlawful act of aggression" following the recent US military strikes on its nuclear sites. Tehran urged the 15-member body to issue a strong condemnation.

A draft resolution — circulated by Russia, China, and Pakistan — calls for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and denounces attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities. While the resolution avoids directly naming the United States or Israel, its language has drawn sharp reactions.

Advertisement

Diplomats said member states have until Monday evening to submit feedback on the draft, but it remains unclear when a vote might take place. For the resolution to pass, it would require at least nine affirmative votes and no vetoes from any of the five permanent members — the US, France, the UK, Russia, or China.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, defended the joint US-Israeli operation, stating that neither country deserves condemnation.

“The U.S. and Israel do not deserve any condemnation, but rather an expression of appreciation and gratitude for making the world a safer place,” Danon said in a statement.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Security Council session, Danon noted that it was too early to assess the full impact of the US airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.