‘Unable to sleep tonight’: Samay Raina speaks out on Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26

Comedian Samay Raina reacted on the Pahalgam terror attack and said that he was unable to sleep on Tuesday night, hours after at least twenty-six people, mostly civilians, were reportedly gunned by terrorists in broad daylight at a tourist spot in Jammu and Kashmir. The harrowing terrorist attack took place on Tuesday afternoon near Pahalgam in which 20 others were injured.

The caption to Instagram story states, “Unable to sleep tonight.”

Pahalgam terror attack

In an Instagram story on Wednesday, he shared a post that described the horrific details of the incident that was suggested to be a communal attack. The post questioned national security and pointed to the failure of intelligence network.

His post comes a day after the Supreme Court reprimanded the comedian for the alleged derogatory remarks on visually impaired and individuals with disabilities on his show India's Got Latent (IGL). The apex court said that it was “really disturbed” by the comments during Tuesday hearing.

Justice Surya Kant said, “We are really disturbed by the allegations. We place such instances on record... implead the concerned persons... suggest measures. Then we will see.”

The comedian has been in the spotlight and under public scrutiny following remarks made by fellow YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's joke on the show, concerning parents and sex. Notably, Samay Raina was officially added as a party in the ongoing legal case.

