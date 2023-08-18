Unacademy has terminated the services of a teacher named Karan Sangwan, who encouraged students to support educated candidates through their votes.

The edtech company justified this decision by stating that the classroom is not an appropriate platform for sharing personal opinions and perspectives. Co-founder of Unacademy, Roman Saini, cited a breach of contract as the reason for Sangwan's dismissal, leading to their parting ways.

Saini conveyed in a tweet that Unacademy is dedicated to providing high-quality education and maintains a strict Code of Conduct for its educators to ensure unbiased knowledge dissemination. Saini highlighted that learners' interests are their priority and emphasised that the classroom is not a platform for sharing personal opinions that could potentially influence students wrongly. He stated that Sangwan's departure was due to his breach of the Code of Conduct.