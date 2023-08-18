Unacademy fires teacher who urged students to vote for ‘educated candidates’

Unacademy has terminated the services of a teacher named Karan Sangwan, who encouraged students to support educated candidates through their votes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The edtech company justified this decision by stating that the classroom is not an appropriate platform for sharing personal opinions and perspectives. Co-founder of Unacademy, Roman Saini, cited a breach of contract as the reason for Sangwan's dismissal, leading to their parting ways.

Saini conveyed in a tweet that Unacademy is dedicated to providing high-quality education and maintains a strict Code of Conduct for its educators to ensure unbiased knowledge dissemination. Saini highlighted that learners' interests are their priority and emphasised that the classroom is not a platform for sharing personal opinions that could potentially influence students wrongly. He stated that Sangwan's departure was due to his breach of the Code of Conduct.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also weighed in on the matter, questioning whether advocating for educated candidates is a punishable offense. Arvind Kejriwal expressed his perspective on the situation in a post on X, questioning whether it's a crime to advocate for educated individuals as candidates. Kejriwal emphasised the importance of literate public representatives in the era of science and technology.

Y Sathish Reddy, the chairman of Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation, also used X to express his view, asserting that Unacademy's decision to suspend a teacher for simply advocating against voting for illiterate candidates was highly inappropriate. He called for a proper explanation and encouraged users to uninstall the Unacademy app.

Sangwan has since launched his own YouTube channel and revealed plans to address the controversy on August 19. Sangwan expressed concern about the consequences faced by his students, particularly those preparing for judicial services exams, due to the viral video controversy. In the video that sparked the controversy, Sangwan urged students to vote for candidates with an education background in future elections.

(With inputs from PTI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}