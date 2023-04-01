Unacademy founders, other leadership roles to take up to 25% salary cuts in FY24: Report3 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 11:24 AM IST
- Earlier on 30 March, the company announced that it will cut 12 percent of its workforce, making it the fourth round of layoffs announced by the edtech startup.
A day after announcing 12 percent job cut, SoftBank-backed edtech unicorn Unacademy has announced that its leadership team including the founders will take a salary cut of up to 25 percent.
