A day after announcing 12 percent job cut, SoftBank-backed edtech unicorn Unacademy has announced that its leadership team including the founders will take a salary cut of up to 25 percent.

The announcement was made by co-founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal in on the company’s Slack channel as seen by Business Today. In an internal memo, Munjal said that the pay cut will depend on the current salary drawn by the leader, their scope and also performance.

“The salary cuts can go up to 25 per cent. These cuts are permanent and will only be revised in April 2024," Munjal said as quoted by Business Today.

Earlier on 30 March, the company had announced that edtech startup will cut 12 percent of its workforce. This is the fourth round of layoffs announced by the edtech startup. The latest layoffs came a day after the company decided to hive off CodeChef, a competitive programming platform it acquired in 2020.

“This time, people from product and engineering, often the last to be affected, have been laid off," said a person with knowledge of the company’s plans. On Wednesday, the company said it would retain a 30 percent stake in CodeChef while returning the remaining equity to the company’s founding team to grow further. CodeChef will continue to work as an independent platform under the Unacademy Group.

In the internal mail, Munjal told employees that the management took every step in the right direction to make the core business profitable, yet it’s not enough. “We have to go further; we have to go deeper. Unfortunately, this has led me to take another difficult decision. We will be reducing the size of our team by 12% to ensure that we can meet the goals we are chasing in the current realities we face," the memo said. Mint had reviewed a copy of the letter.

In addition to the newly announced cuts, the startup last year had laid off over 1,500 employees. In November 2022, the company had fired 10 percent of its workforce or about 350 employees in third such round of layoffs within a year.

Prior to that, in April 2022, the company let go of around 600 to 800 employees from its sales and marketing team, along with a few contractual staff and educators or tutors. Then later in June 2022, the startup fired 150 employees after performance improvement plan

In the recent mail to employees, Munjal also said, “Today’s reality is a contrast to two years ago, when we saw unprecedented growth because of the accelerated adoption of online learning. Today, the global economy is enduring a recession; funding is scarce and running a profitable business is key." Unacademy has been battling higher burn rates and has been asked by its investors to reduce costs by more than 5 percent.

“I have conducted detailed reviews with every leader in the organization to determine the size of the team in line with a sustainable cost structure, the skills necessary for today’s business needs and the direction each team has to take to work towards our key business goals and achieve profitability," Munjal had said in the mail.

Meanwhile, the edtech companies have been under severe pressure as capital flows dried up and investors demanded they show a path to profitability. Unacademy has joined a list of edtech companies, including Vedantu, Byju’s and Upgrad that have been aggressively curtailing costs over the past year.