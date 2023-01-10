Air India lands in another controversy after woman finds stone in meal

Air India lands in another controversy after woman finds stone in meal2 min read . 07:37 PM IST
Days after two separate incidents of passengers relieving themselves onboard Air India flights, the airline has landed in another controversy. On Tuesday, a woman took to Twitter to complain that she found a stone in the meal she was served onboard an Air India flight.
Sarvapriya Sangwan said on Twitter that she found a stone in the meal that was served to her. She also shared two pictures of the stone she allegedly found inside the meal.
She wrote: “You don’t need resources and money to ensure stone-free food Air India (@airindiain). This is what I received in my food served in the flight AI 215 today. Crew member Ms. Jadon was informed. This kind of negligence is unacceptable. #airIndia."
This comes days after Air India faced criticism and showcase notices over its response to the recent urination and misbehaviour incidents onboard separate flights.
In November, a passenger named Shankar Mishra, in a drunken state, unzipped his pants and urinated on an elderly co-passenger in a New York-Delhi Air India flight. Shankar Mishra was arrested from Bengaluru. The flight crew reportedly made the woman sit at the same seat after covering it with loads of blankets.
The woman has alleged that she was made to face the accused despite her refusal to see him. The woman also alleged that she was given a proper seat after over an hour.
In regard to the November ‘pee-gate’ incident, the DGCA has issued show cause notices to the accountable manager of Air India, its director in-flight services, all the pilots and cabin crew members of that flight as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations.
On January 8, Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran admitted that Air India's response to the incident of a drunk passenger urinating on a woman on one of its international flights last year should have been "much swifter".
"We fell short of addressing this situation the way we should have," he said in a statement.
Other cases related to Air India include when a drunk passenger was caught smoking in the lavatory and did not listen to the crew; in the second incident, a passenger allegedly relieved himself on a vacant seat and blanket of a fellow female passenger on a Paris-Delhi flight.
Aviation regulator DGCA has issued a show cause notice to Air India after finding the airline's response as "lackadaisical and delayed" regarding two of passenger misbehaviour incidents onboard a flight from Paris to New Delhi last month.
(With agency inputs)
