'Unbearably sad' Google CEO Sundar Pichai mourns veteran employee Luiz André Barroso who invented the modern data center
Google CEO Sundar Pichai on 22 September mourned the passing away of Veteran employee Luiz André Barroso who had invented the modern data center. Barroso who worked at Google for nearly 22 years died on 16 September at the age of 59.
Barroso holds BS and MS degrees in Electrical Engineering from the Pontifícia Universidade Católica of Rio de Janeiro and had pursued his Ph.D in Computer Engineering from University of Sothern California. He joined Google in 2001, prior to that, he started his career in 1995 with Digital Equipment Corporation wherein he worked as a Principal member of the Research staff for six years. As per his LinkedIn profile, he also one of the member of Board of Directors of Rainforest Trust and Stone. In 2020, he had also received the IEEE/ACM Eckert-Mauchly Award.
As per Google Bio, Luiz had published several technical papers and co-authored “The Datacenter as a Computer", the first textbook to describe the architecture of warehouse-scale computing systems.
He was also a fellow of the ACM and the American Association for the Advancement of Science, a member of the National Academy of Engineering, the American Academy of Arts & Sciences.
