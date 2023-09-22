Google CEO Sundar Pichai on 22 September mourned the passing away of Veteran employee Luiz André Barroso who had invented the modern data center. Barroso who worked at Google for nearly 22 years died on 16 September at the age of 59.

In a post on X, Pichai added that Barroso was behind so many of Google’s technical achievements, writing the book on data centers, leading the design of computing infrastructure, among others. "Unbearably sad to lose Luiz. He was behind so many of Google’s technical achievements, writing the book on our data centers, leading the design of our computing infrastructure, and so much more. He was at the top of his field, earning ACM’s highest honor in computer architecture, Google CEO wrote on X (formely Twitter). Further adding, he wrote, “Luiz saw beauty in everything, be it a warehouse architecture, a major 9 chord, or a wing of a hyacinth macaw. I’ll miss our chats about nature, music, and football, esp Brazil and Barcelona. RIP my friend."

Barroso holds BS and MS degrees in Electrical Engineering from the Pontifícia Universidade Católica of Rio de Janeiro and had pursued his Ph.D in Computer Engineering from University of Sothern California. He joined Google in 2001, prior to that, he started his career in 1995 with Digital Equipment Corporation wherein he worked as a Principal member of the Research staff for six years. As per his LinkedIn profile, he also one of the member of Board of Directors of Rainforest Trust and Stone. In 2020, he had also received the IEEE/ACM Eckert-Mauchly Award.

As per Google Bio, Luiz had published several technical papers and co-authored “The Datacenter as a Computer", the first textbook to describe the architecture of warehouse-scale computing systems.

He was also a fellow of the ACM and the American Association for the Advancement of Science, a member of the National Academy of Engineering, the American Academy of Arts & Sciences.

(More details awaited)