Unbelievable! 13-year-old boy helps deliver baby boy with guidance on phone. Here’s what happened.

In a remarkable story of courage and quick thinking, a 13-year-old boy in China successfully helped deliver his baby brother at home after his mother unexpectedly went into labour. With real-time guidance from a paramedic over the phone, he not only assisted in the birth but also ensured his newborn brother’s safety until medical help arrived, reported My News.

The extraordinary incident took place in December last year in Fujian province but gained widespread attention after being reported by an emergency center on March 20th.

Late at night, the boy made a frantic call to the emergency services when his 37-weeks pregnant mother’s water broke, leaving her unable to move and in severe pain. The situation quickly became urgent when he noticed that the baby’s head was already visible.

Delivering hope: A teen’s quick thinking before help could arrive On the other end of the line was paramedic Chen Chaoshun, who received the call just before finishing his shift. Realising the urgency, Chen calmly instructed the boy on how to assist his mother while waiting for the ambulance.

He guided him on helping her into a comfortable position, monitoring her condition, and keeping her calm throughout the process.

Moments later, the baby was born naturally, but another challenge arose—clamping the umbilical cord. With no clean string, the boy was at a loss, but Chen quickly advised him to use a mask strap as a makeshift clamp to prevent excessive bleeding or infection.

By the time the ambulance arrived, both the mother and newborn were safe. They were transported to the hospital, where doctors confirmed they were in good health.

