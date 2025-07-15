Unbelievable- Pune-Bangalore highway blocked by five youths to shoot reel, booked

Highways often face traffic congestions. However, traffic was recently halted on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway (NH-48) because of five youngsters from Satara, who were busy making a reel featuring a new SUV.

The five youngsters, including a minor have been booked by the police.

The incident took place on July 10, causing traffic to come to a standstill for nearly 20 minutes, reported Punekar News.

How did the traffic chaos unfold? One of the five youngsters who have been booked — Om Jadhav, had just received his brand new SUV worth ₹20 lakh.

On his way back from the showroom, Jadhav and his group of friends parked the newly purchased SUV on NH‑48 near the Bombay Restaurant bridge. They then recorded a video, allegedly using a drone without permission, and uploaded the footage on social media — all the while pausing traffic for nearly 20 minutes, as per Punekar News.

Accused asked to apologise publicly The local video came to the attention of the police, who booked the group of five people.

A FIR has been registered against Om Jadhav (21), Kushal Kadam (20), Soham Shinde (20), Nikhil Mahangade (27), and one unnamed minor.

The police has asked Jadhav to record a video apologising for the incident.

“We reviewed the video, and identified the individuals involved. They were booked for causing an obstruction on a national highway and for unauthorised use of a drone,” Punekar News quoted Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Mhaske as saying.

3 held for dragging police barricade with SUV Last month, three students from the Gautam Buddha University in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida were arrested for dragging a police barricade with their SUV.

As per police officials, the group of three men were returning from a wedding, and were under the influence of alcohol.