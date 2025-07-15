Unbelievable- Pune-Bangalore highway blocked by five youths to shoot reel, booked

Highways often face traffic congestions. However, traffic was recently halted on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway (NH-48) because of five youngsters from Satara, who were busy making a reel featuring a new SUV.
The five youngsters, including a minor have been booked by the police.
The incident took place on July 10, causing traffic to come to a standstill for nearly 20 minutes, reported Punekar News.
One of the five youngsters who have been booked — Om Jadhav, had just received his brand new SUV worth ₹20 lakh.
On his way back from the showroom, Jadhav and his group of friends parked the newly purchased SUV on NH‑48 near the Bombay Restaurant bridge. They then recorded a video, allegedly using a drone without permission, and uploaded the footage on social media — all the while pausing traffic for nearly 20 minutes, as per Punekar News.
The local video came to the attention of the police, who booked the group of five people.
A FIR has been registered against Om Jadhav (21), Kushal Kadam (20), Soham Shinde (20), Nikhil Mahangade (27), and one unnamed minor.
The police has asked Jadhav to record a video apologising for the incident.
“We reviewed the video, and identified the individuals involved. They were booked for causing an obstruction on a national highway and for unauthorised use of a drone,” Punekar News quoted Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Mhaske as saying.
Last month, three students from the Gautam Buddha University in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida were arrested for dragging a police barricade with their SUV.
As per police officials, the group of three men were returning from a wedding, and were under the influence of alcohol.
The video of the incident was all over on social media. The SUV in the video, a Mahindra Scorpio, was also seized after the incident.