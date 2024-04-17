UNCTAD sees India's GDP growth slip to 6.5% in 2024 vs 6.7% in 2023: ‘RBI likely to keep interest rates constant’
UNCTAD pegged Indian economy's growth at 6.5% for 2024 against the 6.7% growth recorded the previous year. Strong public investment and services sector to drive growth this year.
The United Nations Trade and Development (UNCTAD) projected that Indian economy's growth momentum will most likely decelerate in 2024 to 6.5% against the 6.7% growth recorded in the previous year.
