Under Armour warns restructuring may cost more than previously expected

UNDER ARMOUR-FORECAST/ (UPDATE 2, PIX):UPDATE 2-Under Armour warns restructuring may cost more than previously expected

Reuters
Updated10 Sep 2024, 03:45 AM IST
Under Armour warns restructuring may cost more than previously expected
Under Armour warns restructuring may cost more than previously expected

(Recasts with details on restructuring in paragraphs 2-5)

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Under Armour expects its restructuring efforts to cost more than it had previously forecast, the sportswear maker said on Monday, sending its shares down 3% in aftermarket trade.

The company has been looking to turn around its business and sharpen its focus on its core operations under a restructuring plan it unveiled in May, when CEO Kevin Plank said prioritizing too many areas of product strategy had led to inefficiencies and strained resources.

Under Plank, who returned as CEO earlier this year after stepping down in 2019, Under Armour is cutting promotions, inventory and workforce while focusing on selling more higher-margin items such as men's apparel.

The Baltimore-based company expects to incur between $140 million and $160 million in pre-tax restructuring charges in fiscal 2025 and 2026. It had forecast charges of nearly $70 million to $90 million last month.

The higher costs are tied to the company's decision to exit one of its distribution facilities in Rialto, California, Under Armour said.

The company's shares have lost 15% so far this year as of Monday's close. Peers Nike and Lululemon Athletica have tumbled 27% and 50%, respectively, due to tepid demand and intense competition.

Under Armour expects a net loss between 58 cents and 61 cents per share in fiscal year 2025, compared with its prior forecast of 53 cents to 56 cents loss per share.

It, however, maintained its adjusted earnings per share forecast at 19 cents-22 cents. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Sep 2024, 03:45 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUnder Armour warns restructuring may cost more than previously expected

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.40
    03:59 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -1.85 (-1.22%)

    Bharat Electronics

    281.55
    03:47 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -2.1 (-0.74%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    298.95
    03:59 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -9.95 (-3.22%)

    State Bank Of India

    784.30
    03:59 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    1.7 (0.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals

    1,204.15
    03:50 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    96.5 (8.71%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    1,030.40
    03:55 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    78.5 (8.25%)

    PNB Housing Finance

    1,078.90
    03:46 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    53.35 (5.2%)

    General Insurance Corporation Of India

    403.65
    03:57 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    19.9 (5.19%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,460.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.09
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue