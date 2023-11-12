Uttarakhand news: Under construction tunnel collapses in Uttarkashi, 36 trapped

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: A part of the under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Dandalgaon in Uttarkhand's Uttarkashi collapsed on 12 November, trapping around 36 people. The police force, NDRF and SDRF team are currently present at the spot to rescue people safely. The tunnel is part of the Char Dham all-weather road project whose construction will reduce the journey between Uttarkashi and Yamunotri by 26 km. Speaking to news agency ANI, Uttarkashi SP Arpan Yaduvanshi said, “In Silkyara Tunnel, a part of the tunnel has broken about 200 meters ahead of the starting point. According to the officials of HIDCL, which is looking after the construction work of the tunnel, about 36 people are trapped in the tunnel and efforts are being made to rescue them safely. Police force, NDRF and SDRF team are present at the spot. Till now no casualty has been reported. We will soon rescue all the people safely." Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that he is in contact with officials regarding an incident and also prayed for the safety for the people trapped.

Officials told ANI that information about the tunnel collapse was received at the District Control Room Uttarkashi with the caller requesting the assistance of an SDRF team at the spot.

Further adding, they said that, upon receiving the information, Commander SDRF Manikant Mishra promptly gave the order for a rescue team led by Inspector Jagdamba Vijalwan to go for the location with the required rescue supplies.

"After reaching the spot, SDRF started a relief and rescue operation on a war footing in coordination with other rescue units," added the official.

(With ANI inputs)

