‘Under orders of…’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says Jharkhand police spied on Champai Soren’s every move in New Delhi

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that Jharkhand Minister Champai Soren was spied on by his government. According to Assam CM, two sub-inspectors of Jharkhand Police were allegedly tracking Soren for five months under orders from a senior official.

Written By Fareha Naaz (with inputs from PTI)
Published28 Aug 2024, 02:40 PM IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday revealed that Jharkhand Minister Champai Soren was being spied upon by his own state government.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday revealed that Jharkhand Minister Champai Soren was being spied upon by his own state government.(PTI)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed on Wednesday that Jharkhand Minister Champai Soren was under surveillance during his visits to New Delhi. He alleged that two sub-inspectors (SIs) of the Special Branch of Jharkhand Police had been spying on Champai Soren for the last five months.

Himanta Biswa further suggested that this is one of the rarest cases of surveillance where the ex-chief minister is allegedly spied on by his government. 

During a press conference on Wednesday, August 28, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “This is one of the rarest cases of surveillance in Indian politics; we will raise it at the highest levels,” newswire PTI reported. He added, “As per the two SIs, orders to track Soren came from a 'person in Constitutional position' and the Special Branch chief.”

Also Read | ’Won’t let Miya Muslims take over Assam,’ says BJP CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Champai Soren's associates nab two sub-inspectors

The remarks come after Champai Soren's associates nabbed two sub-inspectors (SIs) of the Special Branch of Jharkhand Police in a Delhi hotel. The incident occurred when the police were keeping a watch on the ex-chief minister, Himanta Biswa said. According to an HT report, suspicion against the two sub-inspectors arose after they were seen taking photographs of Champai Soren’s hotel room.

He claimed that two intelligence officers confessed to taking the same flight to Delhi as Champai Soren. He further noted that the officers admitted to taking a room close to that of the ex-Jharkhand CM under the orders of a "senior person" occupying a "constitutional post" in the state, reported Hindustan Times.

Also Read | Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren to join BJP on August 30: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Assam Chief Minister mentioned that the two SIs were handed over to Delhi Police and suggested that the probe is going on. Suspecting the Jharkhand government of tapping Champai Soren's phones, the Assam CM alleged that there might have been a plan to 'honey trap' him before his induction into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Earlier this week, former Jharkhand CM announced that he will join the saffron party on August 30 ahead of assembly polls in Jharkhand.

Also Read | ‘Sick mind and a loud mouth…,’ says Congress slamming Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa suggested the involvement of a woman with the two intelligence officers. “Soren was put under surveillance even before he was in talks with the BJP,” PTI quoted Assam CM as saying.

First Published:28 Aug 2024, 02:40 PM IST
