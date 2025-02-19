Under the Tatas, Air India Express has become a jumbo airline

In January 2022, when the Tata group took over Air India and Air India Express, the low-cost subsidiary largely restricted to Gulf routes had a fleet of 26 aircraft, all B737-800NGs. While the group has invested in merging its four airlines to form two airlines, one full service and one low cost, Air India Express has nearly quadrupled its fleet to cross 100 planes. Air India Express is the third airline in India to have a triple-digit fleet, with the other two being IndiGo and parent Air India. This makes Air India Express one of the fastest-growing airlines.

From 26 to 100 What started as an all-Boeing airline at the time of take-over is today a mix of both Airbus and Boeing. Airbus took not only from erstwhile AirAsia India but also from parent Air India, which has so far passed on 11 all-economy aircraft to the airline, including some A320neo, an indicator that the plan of adding capacity with Air India Express is here to stay. Of the 102, the airline has 25 A320ceo, 13 A320neo, 26 B737-800 and 38 MAX 8 from Boeing.

The airline's next step will be two-pronged. The first is to convert its dual-class fleet with multiple LOPA to a standard single-class offering. The second would see the airline phase out older planes, both Airbus and Boeing, and work towards having a fuel-efficient modern fleet, which will help it compete better with other low-cost carriers, starting with IndiGo.

The airline received its first MAX 8 in October 2023 and was supposed to induct 50 in 15 months. However, it could induct only 38 MAX 8 and not 50 as Boeing went from one crisis to another, including a strike from the machinists union, which led to the work stopping. While Air India Express planes were all white tails and not new, the strike meant that deliveries had halted, impacting the airline.

Expansion like no other From January 2022 until January 2025, Air India Express has grown 4.5 times by both departures and seats on offer. It has inherited routes from Air India, taking over the entire domestic network of erstwhile AirAsia India, increasing its presence within India, unlike before when its token domestic presence consisted of some basing flights between cities.

Together, Air India Express and AirAsia India operated to 43 destinations in January 2022. Today, the combined entity covers 53 destinations, including some new international ones like Phuket and Bangkok in Thailand.

Fleet conundrum The growth might have come fast but with it, the airline also has its share of problems. The MAX aircraft it is inducting are white-tailed planes, meaning they were meant for some other airline and were available since the original airline did not take delivery of those planes. This meant that Air India Express got it delivered in the LOPA (Layout of Passenger Amenities) of the original airline which placed the order. The MAX aircraft thus have Business class seats, which also change in number, with some aircraft having four, while some have eight. This also has an impact on the economy class seats. The MAX aircraft sport the new Air India Express livery. Erstwhile AirAsia India (later AIX Connect) merged with Air India Express. As part of the deal with AirAsia Bhd, the branding of these planes was removed, and all that remains is the red and white livery until the livery changes or the planes are returned. This is a mix of A320neo and A320ceo.

The airline also has the B737-800NG in the old livery and a bunch of A320s that were transferred from Air India and are still in the Air India livery. The airline has planes flying in four liveries and multiple configurations.

Tail Note This is a momentous occasion for Air India Express, something it may have never achieved under government ownership. With the Tata group having a two-airline strategy where Air India Express focuses on taking on IndiGo beyond the metro routes in India and looks for non-feeder expansion on international routes, 2025 will be an even bigger year for Air India Express. The focus will have to shift to seamless execution and riding over the challenges as it opens more connections, handles more transfer passengers, and, most importantly, manages the crew, where there has been a fair share of challenges.