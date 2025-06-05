Undertrial prisoner Aman killed by inmates in Delhi's Saket Court lock-up; old feud cited as cause

An incident of assault occurred on 5 June in Kharja No. 5 of the Saket Court lock-up, according to Delhi Police. Aman, an undertrial prisoner, was brought to the lock-up for production before the court. At the time, several undertrial prisoners, including Aman, were present inside the lock-up when two fellow inmates, Jitender and Jaidev, attacked him, which led too Aman's death.