Rajasthan minister Govind Ram Meghwal is largely being hailed on social media for his remark on the Hindu custom of Karwa Chauth, observed by the Indian women for the long lives of their husbands. Govind Ram Meghwal said that the Indian women still see the moon through a sieve and pray for the long lives of their husbands on Karwa Chauth, while those in the developed countries live in the world of science.

