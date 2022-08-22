Rajasthan minister Govind Ram Meghwal is being hailed as well as attacked for saying that Indian women still pray for the long lives of their husbands on Karwa Chauth
Rajasthan minister Govind Ram Meghwal is largely being hailed on social media for his remark on the Hindu custom of Karwa Chauth, observed by the Indian women for the long lives of their husbands. Govind Ram Meghwal said that the Indian women still see the moon through a sieve and pray for the long lives of their husbands on Karwa Chauth, while those in the developed countries live in the world of science.
Terming it as unfortunate, Govind Ram Meghwal added that a husband never does the same (holding a fast from sunrise till sunset on Karwa Chauth) for the long lives of his wife.
Speaking at the closing ceremony of 'Digifest' in Jaipur, Govind Ram Meghwal said, "Women in China, (the) US are living in the world of science, but it is unfortunate women in India see through a sieve, talk about the long life of their husband on Karwa Chauth. But a husband never does the same for the long life of his wife."
"People are pushing (others) into superstition, they are making others fight in the name of religion and caste," he added.
MEGHWAL BEING HAILED ON TWITTER
A Twitter user said, “So used to male Ministers from the North saying ugly things about women, had to read it twice to believe the progressive statement came from a sitting Minister! Good job, Govind Ram Meghwal ji!"
Another said, “Well done Govind Ram Meghwal, no need to apologise."
While he’s being hailed for such a “progressive" statement, the Rajasthan minister also drew sharp criticism for it. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticised the Rajasthan minister saying that he should be aware that astronaut Kalpana Chawla had been to space.
BJP state spokesperson and MLA Ramlal Sharma said many Indian women were serving as pilots. "He has insulted crores of women of the country. He should apologise and withdraw the statement. The Chief Minister should take action against him," Ramlal Sharma said.
The BJP leader said Indian women are known for following traditions and they know to strike a balance between their personal life and profession.
MEGHWAL CLARIFIES STATEMENT
Govind Ram Meghwal later clarified his statement on Karwa Chauth saying that he isn’t against it. The Rajasthan minister said he was only promoting scientific temper and education.
"I am not against Karwa Chauth. Whoever wants to follow it may do so. I was talking about the importance of scientific temperament," he said, as quoted by news agency PTI.
