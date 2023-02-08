‘Unfurled Tricolour in Srinagar without bulletproof jacket’: PM Modi recalls Ekta Yatra to attack Oppn
- PM Modi said tourism has been on the rise in J&K since Article 370 was scrapped and there has been peace in the state
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday recalled his Ekta Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir in 1991, saying despite the terrorists’ threats, he unfurled the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar without wearing a bulletproof jacket. Speaking of the abrogation of Article 370, PM Modi said tourism has been on the rise since Article 370 was scrapped and there has been peace in the state.
