Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday recalled his Ekta Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir in 1991, saying despite the terrorists’ threats, he unfurled the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar without wearing a bulletproof jacket. Speaking of the abrogation of Article 370, PM Modi said tourism has been on the rise since Article 370 was scrapped and there has been peace in the state.

Addressing Lok Sabha during the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address, PM Modi said, “Those [referring to Rahul Gandhi who recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K] who came back from J-K recently must have seen how easily you can go in J-K. I too had gone on a yatra to J&K with the resolve to unfurl the Tricolour at Lal Chowk."

“Terrorists had put up posters and said, ‘dekhte hain, kisne maa ka doodh piya hai jo Lal Chowk aake Tiranga phehra paaye’. That day on January 24, at a public rally, I had said, ‘terrorists pay heed. On January 26, sharp at 11 am, I will reach Lal Chowk without security and a bulletproof jacket. Faisla Lal Chowk pe hoga kisne apni maa ka doodh piya hai’. Then I unfurled the Tricolour at Lal Chowk," PM Modi added.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi said they had participated in the Tiranga Yatra. “Some people used to say that there is a danger of disruption in peace due to the Tricolour. Look at the time, even those people participated in the Tiranga Yatra," he said.

PM Modi said, “Today there is peace, people can go easily in hundreds in number. J-K has broken various records in the field of tourism after decades. The Festival of democracy is being celebrated in J-K. Today, there is a successful campaign of Har Ghar Tiranga."

Later in the day, Lok Sabha adopted the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.