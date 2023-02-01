UNGA President Csaba Korosi visits Anganwadi centre in Karnataka, lauds govt, UNICEF
United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi visited Anganwadi centre, the rural childcare centre in Karnataka, and appreciated the community, state government and UNICEF for providing essential services.
