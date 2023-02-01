President of the UN General Assembly Csaba Korosi paid a visit to the Anganwadi Center, a rural childcare facility in Karnataka, and expressed his gratitude to the locals, the state of Karnataka, and UNICEF for providing vital services.

Taking to Twitter, Korosi said, "A warm hug on a hectic day. Visited Anganwadi, the rural childcare centre in Karnataka. Applaud the efforts of the community, state govt & @unicefindiain providing essential services & supporting mothers & children."

"During my visit to a Primary Healthcare Center in Kannuru, Karnataka, I saw first-hand how the UN's partnership with the Government is aiding in COVID-19 management through digital tech support & effective cold chain management of vaccines," he added.

Korosi, who was invited for a three-day visit to India by the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, landed in Bengaluru on Monday after arriving in India on Sunday.

During his stay in Bengaluru, Korosi will have interactions with scientists and academics at the Indian Institute of Science, as well as representatives from various civil society organizations.

He will also visit water and health sector projects in the area. Korosi took to Twitter to share his schedule in Bengaluru.

Before arriving in Karnataka, he had a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where they discussed the significance of conserving and optimizing the world's water resources.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister reaffirmed India's commitment to multilateralism including at the United Nations.

Earlier, Korosi addressed the 40th Sapru House Lecture where he lauded India's calls for peace in Ukraine and worldwide.

Korosi praised India for its efforts to promote peace in Ukraine and globally. He acknowledged India's stand to advocate for peace in Ukraine, which has resulted in suffering and displacement, and has had a profound impact on energy and food supplies worldwide.

The UNGA President also applauded the Indian government for ensuring the safety of Indian students who were studying in Ukraine during the outbreak of the conflict.

Korosi also emphasised the need for changes to the council's structure, membership, and rules. Later, the UNGA president dined on millet while having lunch with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. In addition, the G20 agenda, UN reform, and the Ukraine conflict were discussed by the two leaders.

(With inputs from ANI)