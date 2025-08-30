Uniform focus helps 120-year-old Mafatlal Industries sew up revival
Over the past five years, the company shut its loss-making denim division, exited contract manufacturing for overseas retail brands, reduced its workforce through voluntary retirement scheme and focused on debt repayment.
Mumbai: Mafatlal Industries Ltd, a 120-year-old textile company, shuttered its loss-making and less-profitable businesses while sharpening focus on its core strength of supplying uniforms, including through government tenders, to stitch a turnaround after years of indifferent financial performance.