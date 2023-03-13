Union Budget 2023-24: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

Union Budget 2023-24: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm1 min read . 12:01 PM IST
- Specifically, there are 26 bills awaiting passage in the Rajya Sabha and 9 in the Lok Sabha.
The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Monday adjourned till 2:00 om amid a ruckus by ruling party leaders criticising Rahul Gandhi's remarks on democracy in London.
The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Monday adjourned till 2:00 om amid a ruckus by ruling party leaders criticising Rahul Gandhi's remarks on democracy in London.
During his speech, Gandhi alleged that microphones in the Lok Sabha are often silenced when the opposition is speaking.
During his speech, Gandhi alleged that microphones in the Lok Sabha are often silenced when the opposition is speaking.
His comments were criticized by Indian politicians, including Rajnath Singh, who called for Gandhi to apologize for insulting India.
His comments were criticized by Indian politicians, including Rajnath Singh, who called for Gandhi to apologize for insulting India.
“Rahul Gandhi, who is a member of this House, insulted India in London. I demand that his statements should be condemned by all members of this House and he should be asked to apologise before the House," Singh said in Lok Sabha.
“Rahul Gandhi, who is a member of this House, insulted India in London. I demand that his statements should be condemned by all members of this House and he should be asked to apologise before the House," Singh said in Lok Sabha.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal also demanded an apology from the congress leader. "We demand that Rahul Gandhi comes to the Parliament and offers an apology to the people of the nation and the House," Goyal noted.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal also demanded an apology from the congress leader. "We demand that Rahul Gandhi comes to the Parliament and offers an apology to the people of the nation and the House," Goyal noted.
There are a significant number of bills that are pending in the two houses of the Indian Parliament, the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.
There are a significant number of bills that are pending in the two houses of the Indian Parliament, the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.
Specifically, there are 26 bills awaiting passage in the Rajya Sabha and 9 in the Lok Sabha.
Specifically, there are 26 bills awaiting passage in the Rajya Sabha and 9 in the Lok Sabha.
Additionally, two bills, the Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022 have been referred to a Joint Committee for examination during the Winter Session of Parliament.
Additionally, two bills, the Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022 have been referred to a Joint Committee for examination during the Winter Session of Parliament.
Budget session of 2023 has resumed after a month-long recess.
Budget session of 2023 has resumed after a month-long recess.
During this recess, the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees were given the opportunity to examine the demands for grants and make reports related to their respective ministries or departments.
During this recess, the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees were given the opportunity to examine the demands for grants and make reports related to their respective ministries or departments.
Three bills have already been passed by the other house of Parliament, the Lok Sabha.
Three bills have already been passed by the other house of Parliament, the Lok Sabha.
These bills are The Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019, The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022, and The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022.
These bills are The Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019, The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022, and The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022.