PM Modi's appeal comes hours before the stage is set for a stormy Budget Session of Parliament to begin today as ruling BJP faces special status demand from its key allies and Opposition's protest over host of issues, including the Kanwar Yatra eateries name plate row in Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged all lawmakers to rise above politics and let the Parliament Session function smoothy while lashing at the Opposition for disrupting previous sessions. The Prime Minister's appeal came ahead of Budget Session of Parliament beginning on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi alleged that the Opposition parties tried to not let him speak in Parliament in last session, adding that such tactic has no place in democracy. The appeal comes as the statge is all set for a stormy Budget Session of Parliament to begin today as ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faces special status demand from its key allies and Opposition's protest over several issues, including the latest Kanwar Yatra eateries name plate row in Uttar Pradesh.

“I would like to request all the MPs of the country that from January till now we have fought as much as we had to, but now that period is over, the public has given its verdict. I would like to ask all the parties to rise above party lines and dedicate themselves to the country and use this dignified platform of Parliament for the next 4.5 years," PM Modi said speaking with media outside the Parliament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In the election year of January 2029, you can play any game, but till then we should participate for the empowerment of the farmers, youth and the country," PM Modi said.

The three-week long session will see Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting a record seventh straight budget (2024-25) in the backdrop of changed political landscape in the country.

The BJP fell short of the majority mark in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 forcing it to rely on its National Democratic Alliance(NDA) allies including N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) to form the government at the Centre. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Opposition demands discussion on NEET-UG, Agniveeer At the all-party meeting held on July 21 ahead of Budget Session of Parliament, the Congress asserted that issues such as the NEET-UG 'scam', Uttar Pradesh government's order to eateries during Kanwar Yatra and internal security situation in Jammu-Kashmir and Manipur, be taken up for discussion during the session in the Parliament.

Congress general secretary, in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh said that in the all-party meeting of floor leaders chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi presented a host of issues on behalf of the party that should be taken up in the Parliament.

