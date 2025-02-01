Budget 2025: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1st came out with good news for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME's) in India. Sitharaman in her eighth budget speech stated that the credit guarantee cover limits and provisions for the sector are going to be enhanced.

Further, for micro enterprises i.e., MSMEs the credit guarantee cover is going to be doubled from ₹5 crore to ₹10 crore. This will lead to an additional ₹1.5 lakh crore credit in the next 5 years.

It is also important to note that customized credit cards with a limit of ₹5 lakh will be provided for small businesses. For the same the businesses need to be registered on the ‘Udyam portal’. This step in the Union Budget 2025 is expected to boost Credit Cover for MSMEs immensely.

FM Sitharaman further elaborated that these credit cards are going to be distributed to 10 lakh businesses in the first year. It was also discussed by her that the limit for MSME classification is going to be made 2.5 times and the turnover limits for the MSME classification is also going to be doubled.

A move to boost confidence: FM According to the FM, this move will give a much needed confidence boost for the MSMEs. As they create jobs for the youth of the country. She even explained in her speech how the over 1 crore registered MSME employ more than 7.5 crore people. Hence, this will be a positive development for the overall MSME sector.

She further elaborated that MSMEs contribute to approximately 45% of India's exports and nearly 37% of the nation's manufacturing. This announcement in relation to the MSMEs is expected to create value for the people working in it.

What can be the impact of 10 lakh new credit cards? The impact of the introduction of 10 lakh new credit cards to businesses in the first year, will bring transparency, reduce paper work, and make the processing of credit more seamless. Hence, this step is expected to boost the overall sentiment of the sector.