Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's father Daulal Vaishnaw passes away, was ‘critically ill’

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's father Daulal Vaishnaw passed away at AIIMS Jodhpur on Tuesday, July 8. According to the reports, Daulal Vaishnaw was “critically ill” for the past few days and was undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Jodhpur hospital where he passed away on Tuesday.

In an official statement, the hospital said, “It is with profound sorrow that we inform you of the demise of Hon'ble Railway Minister's father, Shri Daulal Vaishnaw, today on 08 July 2025 at 11:52 AM at AIIMS Jodhpur.”

The hospital authorities said that despite all possible efforts, Daulal Vaishnaw could not be saved.

Daulal Vaishnaw's father's body has been kept at his residence in Mahaveer Nagar in Ratanada of Jodhpur. The funeral will begin at 4:30 pm on Tuesday. The last rites will take place at Kaga cremation ground near Nagauri gate in Jodhpur.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani and other leaders expressed condolences over the demise of the minister's father.

Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to his X handle and said, “Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Daulal Vaishnaw, father of Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnawji. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family members and friends during this hour of grief. #OmShanti.”