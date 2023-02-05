Union minister Nitin Gadkari suggests way to reduce car prices: Details
- Increased scrapping can reduce the cost of auto components by as much as 30 per cent, said Gadkari, adding that next fiscal nine lakh government vehicles will be scrapped.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari recently said thst increased metal recycling can bring down the cost of auto components by a hefty 30 per cent which will automatically increase the industry's export competitiveness.
