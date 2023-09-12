Unions Are Having a Moment. Investors Should Take Heed.

Unions aren’t the force in the U.S. that they used to be. That doesn’t mean they can’t pack a punch.

United Auto Workers’ members employed by Ford Motor, General Motors and Stellantis could strike as soon Friday if enough progress toward a new contract isn’t made, disrupting an auto industry that is only just now digging out from the supply-chain problems the pandemic set off. Hollywood writers and actors are still on strike. United Parcel Service this summer averted one after negotiating a deal with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters to raise pay, and West Coast ports reached a deal with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union in June. Then there are the ongoing organizing efforts at companies such as Amazon.com and Starbucks.

Considering how few workers are represented by unions, it is easy to view the uptick in labor actions as inconsequential. After all, Labor Department figures show that just 10.1% of nonfarm workers were union members last year. Compare that with 1954 when one-third of U.S. workers were in unions, according to data collected by economist Richard Freeman. Moreover, the cost-of-living clauses that many unions once negotiated have largely gone away. That matters because when many union members’ wages automatically adjusted higher with rising prices, it contributed to the wage-price spirals that made inflation soar in the 1970s.

But there are reasons unions seem to be having a moment, and those reasons could be consequential for investors.

First, in the aftermath of the Covid crisis, U.S. workers have reconsidered their worth. Shortly after the pandemic struck, many were labeled, and celebrated as, essential. And many of those who were laid off found, as pandemic restrictions eased, that they could get better-paying jobs with new employers.

Second, while wages went up, profits went up even more. In the second quarter, the average hourly earnings of production and nonsupervisory workers were 21% higher than in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to the Labor Department, but U.S. after-tax profits were up 33%, according to the Commerce Department. Throw in inflation—consumer prices were up 18%—and you can see how some workers might feel shortchanged.

Finally, when unions go toe-to-toe with management, more people are siding with unions. In recent Gallup polls, about two-thirds of respondents have said they approve of unions, bringing their popularity levels back to where they were in the 1960s. And in recent polls conducted by the Pew Research Center, about three-in-five respondents have said the decades-long decline in the percentage of workers represented by unions has been bad for both working people and for the country.

Those three elements together—a view among workers that their contributions are more valuable, a suspicion that employers are taking more than their share and a sense that Americans have their back—are a recipe for increased union action. Through August this year, the Labor Department recorded about 7.4 million “days of idleness" as a result of strikes and other labor-related work stoppages that affected 1000 or more workers. That is already the most in a year since 2000. There has also been an increase in unionization efforts.

So more wage increases could be coming, not only for union-represented workers, but also for employees at businesses that don’t want to live out the old adage about how companies that have unions usually deserve them. To the extent that businesses are able to pass through higher labor costs onto customers, this could keep upward pressure on inflation.

Yet passing those costs on is easier said than done. It could be that, rather than fanning inflation, rising wages cut into profit margins instead. The share of U.S. national income going toward wages and benefits has been declining for decades now, and it might be more than a coincidence that this occurred as unions weakened.

Labor’s growing clout could start showing up on the bottom line.

Write to Justin Lahart at Justin.Lahart@wsj.com