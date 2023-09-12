Unions Are Having a Moment. Investors Should Take Heed.

Considering how few workers are represented by unions, it is easy to view the uptick in labor actions as inconsequential. After all, Labor Department figures show that just 10.1% of nonfarm workers were union members last year. Compare that with 1954 when one-third of U.S. workers were in unions, according to data collected by economist Richard Freeman. Moreover, the cost-of-living clauses that many unions once negotiated have largely gone away. That matters because when many union members’ wages automatically adjusted higher with rising prices, it contributed to the wage-price spirals that made inflation soar in the 1970s.