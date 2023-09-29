United Auto Workers present new counter-proposal to Chrysler parent Stellantis ahead of planned strike
United Auto Workers (UAW) presented a fresh counter-proposal on September 28 to Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, just one day before the union planned to strike at additional Detroit Three automotive facilities, with no serious progress in ongoing labour negotiations, reported Reuters.