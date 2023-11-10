India has been included in the United Kingdom's list of 'safe states', which aims to deter illegal migrants from seeking asylum.

This step would speed up the process of returning people from India who have travelled to UK illegally. The UK Home Office on November 8 announced this decision with an aim to streamline immigration procedures and enhance border control measures

Also read: UK PM Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murty host Diwali event at Downing Street | See Images UK witnessed an increase in arrival of small boat from India and Georgia over the past year. This prompted the government to reassess its approach and take steps under "Illegal Migration Act 2023" against asylum seekers from these countries, according to the Home Office.

"Draft legislation laid in Parliament today (Wednesday 8 November) will strengthen the immigration system and help prevent abuse, including by people making unfounded protection claims," stated the UK Home Office, reported ANI.

Countries in UK's safe states list UK Home Office also decided to include Georgia to its list of safe states apart from India. Other nations deemed safe by UK include Albania, Switzerland along with European Union (EU) and European Economic Area (EEA) states.

Also read: King Charles delivers first King's Speech in over 70 years, sets out plans for 'changing UK for the better' UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman said, "We must stop people making dangerous and illegal journeys to the UK from fundamentally safe countries," reported HT.

Braverman further added, “Expanding this list will allow us to more swiftly remove people with no right to be here and sends a clear message that if you come here illegally, you cannot stay. We remain committed to delivering the measures in our Illegal Migration Act, which will play a part in the fight against illegal migration."

Also read: UK government cracks down on marketing and sale of vapes to children What does inclusion in the ‘safe states’ list mean for India? This inclusion of India in the safe states list rules out the chances of Indians seeking asylum in Britain. All the countries listed in the list are considered by UK government to be safe, stable and free from widespread human rights abuses. Indians who travel to UK illegally will have sparse chances of seeking asylum in Britain.

Under this rule, UK could detain illegal immigrants or order their prompt return to a safe third country or their country of origin. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from ANI and HT)

