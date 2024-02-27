United Steelworkers Union Signs NDA With Nippon Steel to Advance Talks
Nippon Steel Corp. and the United Steelworkers have signed a non-disclosure agreement, allowing talks to progress even as the union publicly maintains its opposition to the Japanese company’s planned $14.1 billion takeover of United States Steel Corp.
(Bloomberg) -- Nippon Steel Corp. and the United Steelworkers have signed a non-disclosure agreement, allowing talks to progress even as the union publicly maintains its opposition to the Japanese company’s planned $14.1 billion takeover of United States Steel Corp.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message