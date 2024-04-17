UnitedHealth Beats Profit Estimates Despite Hack Impact
UnitedHealth Group Inc. shares jumped after the company beat Wall Street’s profit expectations and affirmed its outlook for the year, despite the costs associated with a cyberattack on one of its subsidiaries that has roiled the health-care industry.
