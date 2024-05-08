University of Chicago Clears Out Encampment Without Arrests
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology said suspensions are in process for dozens of student protesters while the University of Chicago shut down a pro-Palestinian encampment amid persistent tensions on US campuses.
