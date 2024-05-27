University of Toronto Tells Pro-Palestinian Protesters to Leave Campus Park
The University of Toronto plastered trespassing notices around a sprawling pro-Palestinian encampment on Friday, warning it will take “all necessary legal steps” to remove protesters if they don’t clear out soon.
