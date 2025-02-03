Delhi High Court (HC) has granted interim bail to expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar for two days. Kuldeep Singh Sengar will be undergoing surgery for cataract at AIIMS on February 4.

A bench comprising Justice Yashwant Sharma and Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar ordered Sengar to surrender to jail authorities by February 5.

“… we are of the opinion that the sentence warrants to be suspended for the purpose of applicant’s medical procedure which is fixed for February 4, 2025 subject to conditions identical to those set forth in December 20, 2024 order. The applicant shall surrender on February 5 before the jail superintendent,” the bench said.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar was earlier granted a temporary bail on January 24 to undergo the cataract surgery. Since the procedure could not take place on Janaury 24 due to circumstances beyond his control, Kuldeep Singh Sengar surrendered and approached the court to grant him an interim bail.

His counsel submitted that two more days are needed as Kuldeep Singh Sengar needs to be admitted to the AIIMS for the medical procedure which is now fixed for February 4.