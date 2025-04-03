‘Unusual experience last night’: Shashi Tharoor describes 2 am speech in Lok Sabha on President’s Rule in Manipur

Shashi Tharoor, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, on Thursday, April 3, described the unusual experience of delivering a speech at 2 am on President’s Rule in Manipur after the Lok Sabha passed a resolution for the legislation. Although the President’s Rule was announced in Manipur on February 13, it was pending approval and was adopted by Parliament by a voice vote, following an intense 14-hour debate on Wednesday night.

Taking to social media platform X, Shashi Tharoor stated, “Had the unusual experience last night of making a speech at 2 AM — and that too in Parliament! The Lok Sabha took up consideration of the Home Minister’s resolution approving the proclamation of President’s Rule in Manipur, and it did so after the prolonged discussion and voting on the Wakf Bill finished at 2 am.”

In the Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor said his party supported the resolution but emphasised the restoration of peace and stability in the state. "End insurgency, restore peace and stability, promote dialogue with each other, promote inclusivity," PTI quoted Shashi Tharoor as saying.

Declaring the legislation as an opportunity to heal, he said, “My remarks on why President’s Rule represents an opportunity for healing that must not be wasted (Ignore the hubbub at the start, from members protesting the unearthly hour).”

The President’s Rule resolution was taken up after Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju urged Speaker Om Birla to begin the discussion. After Home Minister Amit Shah moved the resolution for President’s Rule in Manipur at 2 am on April 3, the discussion on the issue was wrapped up within 41 minutes. This included a 9-minute response from Amit Shah.

During the debate, Shashi Tharoor said, “We’ve all witnessed the horrors of Manipur, a slow-burning horror once the unrest began in May 2023 and continued for 21 months before the President’s Rule was actually declared. During this time, we have seen at least 250 people having died, perhaps over 300.”

Emphasising that Manipur witnessed President’s Rule 11 times, which is the highest for any Indian state in 77 years, the Congress MP pointed to several social evils rampant in the state. Besides illegal immigration and drug trafficking, the state suffers from underdevelopment, limited industrialisation, high unemployment rates, and inadequate infrastructure.