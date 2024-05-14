Unwanted promotional calls to attract hefty fines; new guidelines as early as this month
This will be the first time that penalties are proposed against telcos for violating privacy and breaching consumer rights.
Consumers plagued by incessant promotional calls can soon expect some relief, with the Centre prepares to roll out the long-awaited guidelines by the end of this month. Unwanted promotional calls from unregistered phone numbers will attract hefty fines and be brought under the ambit of unfair trade practices, two people aware of the development said.