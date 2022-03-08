UP Election Results: Just two days before the counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday claimed that the EVMs (Electronic Voting Machine) were being transported without informing the local candidates.

He said exit polls wanted to create a perception that the BJP is winning.

“This is the last fight for democracy. EVM is being transported without being informed to candidates," he said while addressing a press conference.

वाराणसी में EVM पकड़े जाने का समाचार उप्र की हर विधानसभा को चौकन्ना रहने का संदेश दे रहा है।



मतगणना में धांधली की कोशिश को नाकाम करने के लिए सपा-गठबंधन के सभी प्रत्याशी और समर्थक अपने-अपने कैमरों के साथ तैयार रहें।



युवा लोकतंत्र व भविष्य की रक्षा के लिए मतगणना में सिपाही बने! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 8, 2022

The former chief minister alleged that "Varanasi DM is transporting EVMs without giving any information to local candidates. The EC (Election Commission) should look into it."

"We need to be alert if EVMs are being transported this way. This is theft. We need to save our votes. We may go to court against it but before that, I want to appeal to people to save the democracy," he said.

“The Samajwadi Party is winning Ayodhya that is why the BJP is scared. The Election Commission officials tampering with EVMs," Akhilesh claimed.

Various exit polls have predicted comfortable majority for the BJP in UP.

The EC will declare the results on March 10.

