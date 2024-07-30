UP Assembly passes amended anti-conversion bill, enhances punishment to life imprisonment

  • The punishment for marrying a woman by deceiving her or converting her religion was 10 years with a fine of 50,000. The new Bill now enhances punishment to life imprisonment.

Livemint
Published30 Jul 2024, 05:38 PM IST
UP Legislative Assembly at Vidhan Bhawan, in Lucknow
UP Legislative Assembly at Vidhan Bhawan, in Lucknow(PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday, July 30, passed the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2024 that enhances punishment for forced conversions. The punishment for marrying a woman by deceiving her or converting her religion was 10 years with a fine of 50,000. The new Bill now enhances punishment to life imprisonment.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna introduced the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the House on Monday.

The proposed amendment states that if an individual threatens, attacks, marries, promises to marry, conspires, or traffics a woman, minor, or anyone with the intent to convert them, the offense will be classified as among the most serious. If any person is found guilty of this offence, there is a provision of 20 years imprisonment or life imprisonment.

Earlier, the Bill made it necessary to have the presence of the victim, her parents, or siblings if anybody wanted to give information or complaint about a conversion case. The amended provisions now allows any person to register an FIR in conversion cases.

All conversion cases will not be heard by any court lower than the Sessions Court. The bail plea will not be considered without giving an opportunity to the public prosecutor. All the crimes under the amended Act have been made non-bailable.

Also Read | Concerning increase in anti-conversion laws, hate speech in India: US
Also Read | Pakistan’s Hindu Senator slams ‘forced conversions’ in Sindh province

Meanwhile, the Opposition – the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) – have accused the Yogi Adityanath-led government of diverting the attention of people from main issues.

“What else do they have, they are not doing anything new,” he told reporters outside Parliament when asked about the bill that has been listed for discussion and passage in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Azad Samaj Party MP Chandrashekhar said, “Government is not able to fulfil the basic needs of people. They are unable to provide food, shelter, and housing… good health, good education, but they are totally focused on such issues because it suits them,” adding, “For us employment and price rise are the issues. So we are working on it.”

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Jul 2024, 05:38 PM IST
HomeNewsUP Assembly passes amended anti-conversion bill, enhances punishment to life imprisonment

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    183.00
    03:56 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    2.8 (1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics

    318.00
    03:59 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    -3.35 (-1.04%)

    Tata Steel

    164.05
    03:46 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    1.2 (0.74%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    348.50
    03:58 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    10.7 (3.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fine Organic Industries

    5,875.45
    03:47 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    522.2 (9.75%)

    Computer Age Management Services

    4,692.20
    03:51 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    409.8 (9.57%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    200.00
    03:57 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    17.1 (9.35%)

    Kansai Nerolac Paints

    304.85
    03:44 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    23.35 (8.29%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,864.001,030.00
      Chennai
      70,451.001,094.00
      Delhi
      69,970.00-409.00
      Kolkata
      70,933.001,303.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue