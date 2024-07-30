The Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday, July 30, passed the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2024 that enhances punishment for forced conversions. The punishment for marrying a woman by deceiving her or converting her religion was 10 years with a fine of ₹50,000. The new Bill now enhances punishment to life imprisonment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna introduced the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the House on Monday.

The proposed amendment states that if an individual threatens, attacks, marries, promises to marry, conspires, or traffics a woman, minor, or anyone with the intent to convert them, the offense will be classified as among the most serious. If any person is found guilty of this offence, there is a provision of 20 years imprisonment or life imprisonment.

Earlier, the Bill made it necessary to have the presence of the victim, her parents, or siblings if anybody wanted to give information or complaint about a conversion case. The amended provisions now allows any person to register an FIR in conversion cases.

All conversion cases will not be heard by any court lower than the Sessions Court. The bail plea will not be considered without giving an opportunity to the public prosecutor. All the crimes under the amended Act have been made non-bailable.

Meanwhile, the Opposition – the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) – have accused the Yogi Adityanath-led government of diverting the attention of people from main issues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“What else do they have, they are not doing anything new," he told reporters outside Parliament when asked about the bill that has been listed for discussion and passage in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Azad Samaj Party MP Chandrashekhar said, “Government is not able to fulfil the basic needs of people. They are unable to provide food, shelter, and housing… good health, good education, but they are totally focused on such issues because it suits them," adding, “For us employment and price rise are the issues. So we are working on it."

