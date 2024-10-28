UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hands over ₹300 cheque to scholarship students; netizens react

Uttar Pradesh's CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a Sanskrit Scholarship Scheme, distributing 586 lakh to 69,195 students. However, the low cheque amounts and associated publicity sparked social media criticism, with users questioning the value of the cheques versus their printing costs.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated28 Oct 2024, 01:15 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh's CM Yogi Adityanath hands over cheque of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>300 cheque to scholarship student
Uttar Pradesh’s CM Yogi Adityanath hands over cheque of ₹300 cheque to scholarship student

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is going viral on social media for all the wrong reasons. A video circulating on the Internet showed the CM handing over cheques ranging from 300 to 900 to students.

According to reports, at the Sunday event, Adityanath handed the scholarship cheques to students during the launch of the Sanskrit Scholarship Scheme in Varanasi.

A user shared the video on X, saying, “Look carefully- the cheque cutout must be worth more than the cheque amount! Such a parade is being organised to give 300!”

Netizens reacted to the video, alleging that the “public money is being wasted in publicity”.

“Yogi Adityanath is giving a huge cheque of 300 to the students. The cost of printing the cheques would have been more than this. Public money is being wasted in publicity. What a Downfall by BJ party,” a user said.

“The Paper of this Cheque is more valuable than the prize of the competition. At least respect the post of CM, Yogi Ji,” another said.

A user quipped: “Yogi ji don't spoil these kids with so much money.”

“Fun is, there are four ministers laying their hands on 300/- cheque for photo-up. Shameless,” said a user.

Congress' official also shared the video and jested by asking, “What will the children do with such a big amount?”

“Chief Minister is distributing 300-300 rupees scholarships to children by playing full drama. What will the children do with such a big amount? You tell me, if you had received 300 rupees as a scholarship, what heights would your career be today?” Congress' Instagram post read.

Congress spokesperson Dr Shama Mohamed also reacted to the viral video, and said, “Only BJP can do this! Cheques of 300 were distributed as scholarships to students by UP CM Yogi Adityanath. It seems they spent more on printing the cheques than their actual value.”

The scholarship scheme was launched at the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University for all students of Sanskrit across the state, a statement said.

At the event, the CM also announced plans to revive residential Gurukul-style Sanskrit schools across Uttar Pradesh.

Explaining the scholarship scheme's significance, the chief minister said that previously, only 300 Sanskrit students were eligible for scholarships, and even then, there were age restrictions.

The new initiative aims to extend the benefits to all eligible students. He also instructed all students to open bank accounts to ensure the direct and secure transfer of scholarship funds. He initiated the distribution of 586 lakh scholarships to 69,195 students across the state.

First Published:28 Oct 2024, 01:15 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hands over ₹300 cheque to scholarship students; netizens react

