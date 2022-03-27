Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today inaugurated SpiceJet's Gorakhpur-Varanasi flight, an initiative under the UDAN scheme, via video conferencing.

He thanked Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia for the improved air connectivity and said, "It is the first time that connectivity between two important cities-- the land of Baba Gorakhnath with the land of Baba Vishwanath-- has been created via air route."

आज गोरखपुर से वाराणसी को जोड़ने के लिए आरंभ हुई वायु सेवा अभिनंदनीय है।



यह सेवा गोरखपुर समेत पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश के विकास को नई ऊंचाइयां प्रदान करेगी। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 27, 2022

"The improved air connectivity in Uttar Pradesh over the last five years is a testament to PM Modi's commitment where he said that even the ones who wear Hawaii slippers will now travel in airplanes," he said.

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी ने कहा था कि 'एक हवाई चप्पल पहनने वाला भी हवाई जहाज की यात्रा करेगा।'



उ.प्र. उनके इस संकल्प की पूर्ति करते हुए दिखाई दे रहा है।



आज वर्तमान में प्रदेश से देश के 75 गंतव्यों तक हवाई यात्रा कर सकते हैं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 27, 2022

He said that at present, there are nine functional airports in the state, connecting 75 destinations across the country.

"At present, nine airports are functioning in the state. Four years ago, just four airports in the state were connected to mere 25 destinations. Now flights for 75 destinations across the country are available from the state," Adityanath said.

Gorakhpur is the home district and constituency of Adityanath. He also heads the famous Gorakshapeeth there, while Varanasi (Kashi) is the parliamentary constituency of PM Modi.

Earlier on Friday, Adityanath took oath as the Chief Minister of the state. A total of 52 ministers took oath as ministers, including two deputy Chief Ministers.

The monk-turned politician took the reins of the most populous state for a second time in a row after completing his full five-year term - a feat repeated after 37 years.

