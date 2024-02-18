UP Constable exam 2024: Actor Sunny Leone's photo on admit card goes viral, probe on
Sunny Leone's image on Uttar Pradesh Constable exam admit card sparks online buzz. More than 120 arrests made for cheating, impersonating.
With the Uttar Pradesh Constable recruitment exam 2024 underway, a photo of actor Sunny Leone on the admit card has gone viral on social media. The state government is recruiting 60,244 police constables to further strengthen the police force, the examinations for which are being conducted on February 17 and 18 at 2385 centres in all 75 districts of the state.