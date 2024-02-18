With the Uttar Pradesh Constable recruitment exam 2024 underway, a photo of actor Sunny Leone on the admit card has gone viral on social media. The state government is recruiting 60,244 police constables to further strengthen the police force, the examinations for which are being conducted on February 17 and 18 at 2385 centres in all 75 districts of the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the picture shared on social media X, the admit card shows the name ‘Sunny Leon’ written on it and the date of exam is February 17. The registration with the actors photo was done on the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board's (UPPRB) website and the exam centre allotted was girls college in Kannauj.

Also Read: UP Police Constable Exam 2024: Massive crowd across railway stations, over 120 arrested for cheating. Details here According to Live Hindustan report, the phone number entered upon registration belonged to UP's Mahoba city while the address mentioned was of Mumbai. However, as per the report, the college administration stated that on the day of the exam, no candidates showed up with the specific admit card. As per NDTV report, The Kannauj Police cyber cell is looking into the matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Image of the admit card shared by user on X

Meanwhile, more than 120 people were arrested across Uttar Pradesh for impersonating candidates in the police constable recruitment examination and cheating on February 15 and 17, officials said on Saturday as reported by PTI.

Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said among the 122 arrested in total, 15 were in Etah, nine each in Mau, Prayagraj and Siddharthanagar, eight in Ghazipur, seven in Azamgarh, six in Gorakhpur, five in Jaunpur, four in Firozabad, three each in Kaushambi and Hathras, two each in Jhansi, Varanasi, Agra and Kanpur, and one each in Ballia, Deoria and Bijnor. Kumar conducted a surprise inspection at two examination centres in the Gomtinagar area of Lucknow earlier in the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additional Director General of the STF Amitabh Yash told PTI that those arrested were using chits. "Some were arrested for impersonating actual candidates, while some people were arrested for duping candidates, he added. He said the arrests were made between .

In Etah, the 15 people arrested for allegedly planning to use unfair means in the exam by a surveillance team of the Kotwali police station are being questioned, Additional Superintendent of Police Dhananjay Kushwaha said. In eastern Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, a man allegedly took money from candidates on the promise that he would clear the exam for them. According to a statement issued by the Ballia Police, Saleem Ansari was arrested by a team from the Rasda police station. Police seized ₹8.99 lakh from Ansari which he had allegedly taken from candidates appearing in the test, it said.

(With inputs from PTI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!