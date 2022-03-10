OPEN APP
Home / News / UP Election Results 2022: Key candidates and constituencies
UP Election Results 2022: The BJP is set for another big win in Uttar Pradesh with early leads extending to over 270 seats. The Samajwadi Partuy, which was expecting to put up a tough fight, is leading in just over 100 seats. 

Key candidates and constituencies

Gorakhpur: Yogi Adityanath is leading

Karhal: Akhilesh Yadav is leading 

Sirathu:  Keshav Prasad Maurya is leading 

Fazilnagar: Swami Prasad Maurya is trailing 

Rampur: Azam Khan is leading 

Sarojini Nagar: Rajeshwar Singh is trailing  

Jaswant Nagar: Shivpal Singh is leading 

Zahoorabad: Om Prakash Rajbhar is leading 

Mau: BJP's Ashok Singh is leading against Abbas Ansari, son of Mukhtar Ansari 

Ayodhya: BJP's Ved Prakash is leading 

Ghoshi: Dara Singh Chauhan is trailing

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

